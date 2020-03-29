Himachal Pradesh to Release Undertrials on 3-month Temporary Bail Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Shimla: A high-powered committee, headed by Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has decided to give three-month temporary bail to undertrials to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to state officials, here on Sunday.

The temporary bail will be given to first-time offenders, facing trial for offences punishable up to seven years and are in the custody for the last three months or more.

Justice Chauhan is the Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority.

The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing and to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

