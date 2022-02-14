CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022Auction#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#LIC
Home » News » India » Himachal Pradesh to Reopen Educational Institutions, Gyms, Cinema Halls from Feb 17
1-MIN READ

Himachal Pradesh to Reopen Educational Institutions, Gyms, Cinema Halls from Feb 17

Reviewing the pandemic situation, the state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls. (Representative image)

Reviewing the pandemic situation, the state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls. (Representative image)

The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, he added.

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from Thursday as the COVID-19 situation has improved recently, an official spokesperson said. The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, he added.

Reviewing the pandemic situation, the state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls. It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 14, 2022, 17:31 IST