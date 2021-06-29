Himachal Pradesh: Tourists violate COVID guidelines, clash with police

As the Himachal Pradesh government has opened its borders to outsiders without the mandatory RT-PCR negative report, a large number of tourists from neighboring states are heading to all the cities of Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Kullu-Manali and Dharamshala.

Many of the tourists are openly flouting the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. They are seen roaming in public places without wearing masks and throwing garbage in open areas. A similar incident occurred in Shimla, where tourists were seen roaming around the Ridge ground without masks. They also clashed with police officials who asked them to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines.

According to the police, the tourists were speaking in Punjabi language and they were in an inebriated condition when the incident took place. They had consumed alcohol and were seen flouting coronavirus guidelines, Police said.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, people present at the Ridge ground asked the tourists to wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

After a brief scuffle, the police officials stationed on the spot brought the tourists to the Sadar police station. Later challans were issued against them for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Shimla Police official said that the tourists were under the influence of alcohol and were not wearing masks. Police teams have been deployed in the Ridge ground to ensure the adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by visitors. The Police officials appealed to people to follow coronavirus guidelines to control its spread.

Those violating the COVID-19 guidelines in Himachal Pradesh can be arrested without a warrant, sent to jail for up to eight days or be fined Rs 5,000. The provisions have been made under Section 111 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here