Himachal Pradesh: Una District On Alert For Delta Plus Covid Variant

The second wave of coronavirus is gradually receding, but the pandemic has not yet come to an end. Several cases of the Covid-19 delta variant have raised concerns across the states. As cases of delta variant have been reported from Punjab, adjoining Una district of Himachal Pradesh is on alert.

The health department has decided to collect samples from Una district for Delta plus variant testing. The Chief Medical Officer Raman Sharma of the Una district of Himachal has pleaded with the residents to follow the Covid protocol.

Dr Sharma said that the delta plus variant of Covid is a “matter of concern” and the health department is “on alert” about the situation. He further stated that some samples would be sent by Una’s health department to Shimla for examination.

The Chief Medical Officer emphasized on the fact that even people who have already taken the vaccine should continue to follow the coronavirus guidelines. It still has not been confirmed whether the vaccine would have any effect on the newly found variant in the state of Punjab.

Raman Sharma thus has pleaded with the citizens to maintain social distance, wear a mask, and wash hands.

Avoiding a third wave of Covid-19 should be everyone’s priority, advised Dr Sharma.

