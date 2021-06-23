Himachal Pradesh Unlocking: E-Pass Requirement For Entry Ends, Border In Una Opens

Himachal Pradesh is gradually unlocking the COVId-19 restrictions with the latest being the removal of security personnel at the border of Una. Now people coming to the state won’t require any pass to enter, which is a huge relief for the businessmen mainly dependent on tourists.

The inter-state bus services will, however, take some time as the operation will begin from July 1. From the same date, doors of all religious places across the state will also be opened, but there will be a ban on Bhajan, Kirtan and Jagran in temples.

Meanwhile, the upper limit on public gatherings such as weddings will also be increased. Markets have already been allowed to open from nine in the morning to eight in the evening.

The Deputy Commissioner of Una stated that except medical, dental, ayurvedic, nursing and pharmacy institutions, all other types of educational institutions will still remain closed, reminding people that the virus is still prevalent, even though infection rate has come down.

In the state altogether, social, cultural, entertainment, political and sports events can be organized in the district with the permission of the concerned Subdivision Magistrate. But the limit has been set at 50% of capacity for closed halls while a maximum of 100 people can be present in open areas.

The Deputy Commissioner of Una Raghav Sharma said that the people should continue following the basic Covid guidelines to prevent the birth of any further waves of coronavirus. He also confirmed that the guards who were posted at the border of Una have been removed.

