Himachal Pradesh to Get Relief from Heat, Yellow Alert Issued in 10 Districts as Monsoon Picks up Pace

The residents of Himachal Pradesh will get relief from the scorching heat as the monsoon is expected to pick up pace from July 1 and remain active for the next few days. There is a chance of light rainfall on July 1 and from July 2 to 5 there is a possibility of rainfall in most parts of the state, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A yellow alert has been issued for July 2 and 3 in 10 districts expecting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The districts include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba.

The Meteorological centre in Shimla has predicted that there will be clear weather in the entire state on Wednesday (Today).

A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in mid and upper westerlies with its axis at 5.83 km above mean sea level runs along East to North. The southwest monsoon is currently located at Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. The monsoon has stayed put in the same place for the last few days.

The residents of Himachal Pradesh were facing heat waves as the monsoon weakened in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Una recorded the second-highest temperature of this month with 42 degrees Celsius while on June 14 it was 43 degrees Celsius.

Along with the districts in plain areas, the heat has increased in the hilly areas too. The highest minimum temperature of this season was recorded at 29.0 degrees Celsius in Paonta Sahib on Monday night. People are facing a lot of problems due to rise in temperatures during the day as well as at night.

With the heat waves in North Indian districts, a large number of tourists from neighbouring states are heading to all the cities of Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Dharamshala.

