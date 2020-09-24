Himachal Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths, 136 Fresh Cases

Shimla: Ten more COVID-19 patients died in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 146, while 337 fresh cases took the state’s tally to 13,387. Six deaths were reported from Kangra and one each from Shimla, Kullu, Sirmaur and Chamba, according to data provided by the state health department.

Eight men and two women aged between 55 and 78 years succumbed to the infection. Nine of them had comorbidities, whereas one had acute respiratory distress syndrome. Kangra has so far reported 37 deaths, Solan and Shimla 24 each, Mandi 20, Una and Sirmaur ten each, Chamba eight, Hamirpur six, Kullu five and Kinnaur and Bilaspur one each.

A total of 295 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,232, while 20 people have migrated out of the state.

Currently, there are 3,984 active COVID-19 cases in the state..

