Himachal Reports 164 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 246, while 164 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,409. The deaths were reported from Shimla and Hamirpur, the health department data showed.

According to officials, Kangra and Shimla each have reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 35 in Solan, 28 in Mandi, 16 in Sirmaur, 15 in Kullu, 14 in Una, 12 in Chamba, 8 in Hamirpur, 5 in Bilaspur, 4 in Kinnaur and 1 in Lahaul-Spiti. A total of 190 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,451. Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the health department said. Himachal Pradesh currently has 2,687 active COVID-19 cases..

