English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Himachal School Makes Dalit Students Sit in Area ‘Meant for Horses’ to Hear PM’s Townhall
The Himachal School's conduct to light after a written complaint was filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu by the Dalit students who alleged that a teacher named Meher Chand told them to sit outside the room where PM Modi's Priksha pe Charcha was shown.
Image for representation purpose. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Dalit students of a school in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district were reportedly made to sit separately outside to listen to PM Narendra Modi ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.
The incident occurred on Friday in Kullu’s Chestha gram panchayat which reportedly made the Dalit students sit in a place used by horses, according to the Indian Express.
It came to light after a written complaint was filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu by the students who alleged that a teacher named Meher Chand told them to sit outside the room where the television had been set up to air the programme.
The complaint, apparently written in Hindi on a school textbook, said that the place where the students were made to sit was used to keep horses. Further, they were warned that they could not leave until the programme was over.
A video clip of the incident has also surfaced, leading to a local organisation, Anusuchit Jati Kalyan Sangh, taking up the issue with the school. The school administration has reportedly apologised for what happened.
“This matter has come to my notice today. I have asked Secretary, Education to get a report and take stern action,” state education minister Suresh Bhardwaj told the Indian Express.
“I have also been told that Dalit students faced discrimination in the school earlier too, during midday meals. If these reports are true, we will not spare the guilty,” he added.
An inquiry committee comprising deputy director (higher education), deputy director (elementary education), district project officer, ICDS, and the local SHO is scheduled to visit the school on Monday.
Also Watch
The incident occurred on Friday in Kullu’s Chestha gram panchayat which reportedly made the Dalit students sit in a place used by horses, according to the Indian Express.
It came to light after a written complaint was filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu by the students who alleged that a teacher named Meher Chand told them to sit outside the room where the television had been set up to air the programme.
The complaint, apparently written in Hindi on a school textbook, said that the place where the students were made to sit was used to keep horses. Further, they were warned that they could not leave until the programme was over.
A video clip of the incident has also surfaced, leading to a local organisation, Anusuchit Jati Kalyan Sangh, taking up the issue with the school. The school administration has reportedly apologised for what happened.
“This matter has come to my notice today. I have asked Secretary, Education to get a report and take stern action,” state education minister Suresh Bhardwaj told the Indian Express.
“I have also been told that Dalit students faced discrimination in the school earlier too, during midday meals. If these reports are true, we will not spare the guilty,” he added.
An inquiry committee comprising deputy director (higher education), deputy director (elementary education), district project officer, ICDS, and the local SHO is scheduled to visit the school on Monday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street