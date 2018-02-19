Himachal School Makes Dalit Students Sit in Area ‘Meant for Horses’ to Hear PM’s Townhall

Dalit students of a school in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district were reportedly made to sit separately outside to listen to PM Narendra Modi ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.The incident occurred on Friday in Kullu’s Chestha gram panchayat which reportedly made the Dalit students sit in a place used by horses, according to the Indian Express.It came to light after a written complaint was filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu by the students who alleged that a teacher named Meher Chand told them to sit outside the room where the television had been set up to air the programme.The complaint, apparently written in Hindi on a school textbook, said that the place where the students were made to sit was used to keep horses. Further, they were warned that they could not leave until the programme was over.A video clip of the incident has also surfaced, leading to a local organisation, Anusuchit Jati Kalyan Sangh, taking up the issue with the school. The school administration has reportedly apologised for what happened.“This matter has come to my notice today. I have asked Secretary, Education to get a report and take stern action,” state education minister Suresh Bhardwaj told the Indian Express.“I have also been told that Dalit students faced discrimination in the school earlier too, during midday meals. If these reports are true, we will not spare the guilty,” he added.An inquiry committee comprising deputy director (higher education), deputy director (elementary education), district project officer, ICDS, and the local SHO is scheduled to visit the school on Monday.