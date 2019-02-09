LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
The state government will also provide 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing to save their crops from monkeys.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Himachal to Implement 10% EWS Quota, Cut Power Tariff for Irrigation, Says CM Thakur
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur, BJP president Amit Shah and Governor of Himachal Pardesh Acharya Devvrat (Image: PTI)
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections of the general category, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said while presenting the budget for FY 2019-20.

He also announced that people who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) will receive an annual payment of Rs 11,000 as Varshik Loktantra Prahari Samman.

Thakur also said power tariff for irrigation will be reduced to 50 paise per unit from 75 paise.

Besides, the state government will provide 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing to save their crops from monkeys.

Two light and sound shows will be started in Shimla to attract more tourists, the chief minister said. The state will also open 15 new Atal Adarsh Schools, he added.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
