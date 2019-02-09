English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Himachal to Implement 10% EWS Quota, Cut Power Tariff for Irrigation, Says CM Thakur
The state government will also provide 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing to save their crops from monkeys.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur, BJP president Amit Shah and Governor of Himachal Pardesh Acharya Devvrat (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections of the general category, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said while presenting the budget for FY 2019-20.
He also announced that people who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) will receive an annual payment of Rs 11,000 as Varshik Loktantra Prahari Samman.
Thakur also said power tariff for irrigation will be reduced to 50 paise per unit from 75 paise.
Besides, the state government will provide 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing to save their crops from monkeys.
Two light and sound shows will be started in Shimla to attract more tourists, the chief minister said. The state will also open 15 new Atal Adarsh Schools, he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He also announced that people who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) will receive an annual payment of Rs 11,000 as Varshik Loktantra Prahari Samman.
Thakur also said power tariff for irrigation will be reduced to 50 paise per unit from 75 paise.
Besides, the state government will provide 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing to save their crops from monkeys.
Two light and sound shows will be started in Shimla to attract more tourists, the chief minister said. The state will also open 15 new Atal Adarsh Schools, he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results