Himachal Pradesh to Rope in Medical Interns for Covid Battle at Rs 3,000 a Month

A day after the Centre allowed help from interns in the battle against covid, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to depute final year students from MBBS, nursing and contractual doctors in Covid hospitals. They will be provided with incentives.

The Health and Family Welfare department took the decision amid a surge in Covid cases that have put health infrastructure in the state under pressure. The state has witnessed over 2,600 daily cases with border districts of Kangra, Solan and Una being the worst hit.

The state government said that the interns will remain deputed on Covid care duty till June 30, 2021.

As per the order by the secretary of health, Amitabh Awasthy, the fourth and five-year MBBS students, contractual doctors and junior and students residents will be given an incentive of Rs 3,000 per month. Besides this, nursing students, contractual laboratory staff and GNM third-year students will be given Rs 1,500 per month for working at Covid care facilities at medical colleges and hospitals.

