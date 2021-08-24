Himachal Truck Driver Returns Home After 26 Years, Donates Kidney To Son

A truck driver from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, who returned home after 26 years, has saved his son’s life by donating his kidney. The kidney transplant operation was successfully carried out at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, on Monday.

According to officials of Himachal Pradesh’s biggest hospital, IGMC, kidney transplantation was restarted in the hospital after a gap of two years. “Under the guidance of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, our first kidney transplantation was done on a 28-year-old man from Chamba,” said IGMC officials.

IGMC officials revealed that the 28-year-old patient’s kidney had failed around two years ago and he was surviving on dialysis since then. The patient’s mother is a class four employee at the Deputy Commissioner Kangra. She had moved to Shimla with her son for the treatment two years ago. Baldev’s father returned home after 26 years from Maharashtra three years ago. He was working as a truck driver.

Initially the patient’s mother offered to donate her kidney but it could not match. Afterwards the father donated his kidney as it matched and finally the transplant operation was carried out on August 23.

Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj talking to the media said, “The youth was in dialysis since the last two years. Along with doctors from AIIMS, Delhi, we successfully transplanted the kidney of the youth.”

The doctor further added that this was the first kidney transplantation post the disruptions caused by Coronavirus pandemic. “We had carried out two kidney transplants in 2019,” said Dr Raj.

According to officials of the IGMC it costs Rs 3 lakh to Rs3.5 lakh for a kidney transplant at the hospital, while a similar operation costs around Rs 15 lakh at private hospitals. “We are completely equipped with all instruments to carry out kidney transplants in the hospital. Doctors of AIIMS, Delhi will be regularly visiting the hospital and along with IGMC doctors they will transplant kidneys,” added Raj.

