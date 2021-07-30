Himachal Woman Keeps Dead Son’s Body at Home For 5 Months, Then Kills Self

In a shocking and unfortunate incident from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, a mother and her two kids died due to the family’s belief in superstition. Police found the woman and her son dead at their house in Majhrau village of the district. While the mother had hanged herself, the authorities were shocked to see the body of the son in a skeletal condition. A couple of days ago, her daughter, Sunita, also died while undergoing treatment at the Medical College of Chamba.

Majhrau village falls under the Rei Panchayat of Pangi, a remote area of Chamba.

According to police, 40-year-old Pyar Dei’s son, Prem Jeet, had died 4-5 months ago but the mother kept the body at home, and did not perform the last rites due to some superstitious beliefs. Pyar Dei preserved the dead body in the house. She also ended her life earlier this week by hanging herself to the ceiling.

Her husband Bedbyas had reportedly taken their 19-year-old daughter to the Chamba Medical College on Sunday for treatment. He wasn’t aware of it when his wife died by suicide.

The family’s had cut itself from the entire village for the last three to four years. According to locals, Pyaar Dei used to consider herself as a form of a goddess.

Upon receiving a report about the two bodies found in the house, a team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamsala, was summoned to the spot immediately, reported Tribune India. Arul Kumar, the SP of Chamba, told the media that relatives and neighbours of the deceased are being questioned.

