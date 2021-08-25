Himachal Woman Pleads Help for 32-year-old Daughter. You, too, Can Donate

A woman in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district has been struggling to meet the medical expenses of her ill daughter. Thirty-two-year-old Bhavna Devi, a resident of Bhanvad village in Drang town, keeps her mother occupied all day long for her care. Her mother, Thakri Devi, said Bhavna has been experiencing epileptic seizures since she was 8. Bhavna burned her lower part of the body a few years ago when she fell in a fire during an epileptic seizure. She has been bed-ridden ever since and requires medical care all the time.

Thakri said that her daughter’s medical bill ranges from Rs 1500-2000 every month, but she cannot afford this amount due to her economic condition. Her husband died four years ago and her two sons also struggle financially.

Thakri could not take up a job since Bhavna requires constant attention — from feeding, bathing to medication. The poor woman has even been to Chandigarh for her daughter’s treatment but returned disappointed after no one came forward to help her.

The mother has also pleaded before the local administration, the state government and common people but is yet to receive any support for her daughter’s treatment. Thakri has now appealed to the general public to help in keeping her daughter’s medical bills going.

She has given her mobile number - 7018317604 - for people to contact her for donation. Thakri has also made her bank account details public. She has a bank account in the Mandi branch of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank. Her account number is 31710119090 and the IFSC code is HPSC0000317.

People, who are interested in helping Thakri and her daughter, are requested to first verify her account details by contacting the above mentioned mobile number to avoid any unintended transaction.

