Himachal's Kangra District Limits Wedding Guest List to 20, Violators to Serve at Covid Care Facilities

With 5000 marriages scheduled to be held in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh this month, the district administration has found a novel way to crackdown on covid violators at these gatherings. The local administration has limited the number of guests to 20. Those found flouting the norms will be asked to serve Covid patients.

As per the suggestion of the district administration, violators would initially be kept in isolation at any government facility and then deputed at a Covid hospital for some days. The administration suggested their services could be utilised for some days to serve food to patients or any other service which would be suitable for the person as decided by the in-charge of the given hospital.

Addressing the media, Rakesh Prajapati, the District Collector of the area said that this was one of the ways that the administration is thinking of to implement in order to ensure that the gatherings do not go beyond 20. “In the month of May, request for conducting as many as 5,000 marriages are pending with the administration and the one of the ways to contain the number at the gatherings was by informing people that this could be the fallout for violators. Prajapati said, “Anyone found attending the function would be initially kept in isolation at a government facility and then deputed at a Covid hospital for some days to serve food to patients or for any other service."

Hoping that this step would help people from gathering in large numbers the district administration has already started circulating this message among those who sought permission for conducting marriages this month.

