Himanshu Roy, Former Maharashtra ATS Chief, Kills Self With Service Revolver at Mumbai Home
An India Police Service officer of the 1988 batch, Himanshu Roy had a sterling career in which he has cracked several high-profile cases.
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad Chief Himanshu Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his Mumbai home on Friday afternoon, police said.
Roy, the additional director general of police (Establishment), allegedly shot himself with his service revolver around 1.40 pm. He was rushed to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead, an official said.
The 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer was suffering from cancer. He would have been 55 next month. Roy was considered a fitness enthusiast and had been on leave since 2016, undergoing treatment.
He is credited with being involved in the solving of a string of prominent cases, including the murders of journalist J Dey, fringe Bollywood actor Laila Khan and law graduate Pallavi Purkhayasta in Mumbai.
He was also part of the team which pursued leads related to American-born Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Headley, who was involved in carrying out a recce mission ahead of the 26/11 terror strike.
Roy, who was joint commissioner of police (Crime) from 2012-2014, is also credited with leading the investigation into the IPL betting scandal.
He was then transferred to the state ATS. During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.
The senior officer had seven years of service left. He is also credited with setting up Mumbai’s first Cyber Crime Cell, devising effective anti-dacoity measures in rural Maharashtra and establishing a special cell to deal with crimes related to women.
Former Mumbai police commissioner M N Singh termed him a courageous and hardworking officer.
"He was suffering from cancer but he was fighting it. It is very unfortunate that he had to end his life like this," Singh told reporters after visiting Roy's family to express his condolences.
Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
