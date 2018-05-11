Himanshu Roy: The Man Who Cracked IPL Spot Fixing Case

Former Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad Chief Himanshu Roy has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself, police said. The officer shot himself around 1:40 PM at his residence on Friday. He was brought dead to the hospital.Here is what we know:. Roy was IPS officer of the 1988 Maharashtra cadre. A 'bombay' boy, ex-student of Campion and St Xavier's College, Mumbai. Roy's father was a well-known Colaba doctor. Cracked many cases, including IPL spot-fixing. He went on a long leave on health ground in April 2016.. He was Joint Commissioner, crime, from 2010 to 2014 and during this period Roy led the investigation into the IPL betting scandal and the murders of Laila khan and five of her relatives at the family's Igatpuri house. After the stint at the crime branch, Roy was transferred to the state's anti-terrorism squad (ATS). It was during his tenure that the ATS arrested software engineer Anees Ansari for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at Bandra Kurla complex.Roy, who had seven years of service left, is also credited with setting up Mumbai's first cyber crime cell, devising effective anti-dacoity measures in rural Maharashtra and establishing a special cell to deal with crimes related to women.. Roy, an only child, did dabble briefly in medicine post his 12th standard, but quit soon after and went on to do CA. Roy's first posting was in Malegaon in 1991, where he had to handle the fallout of the post-Babri masjid demolition riots.. His career graph then on was meteoric: the youngest SP of Nasik (rural) in 1995, SP Ahmednagar, DCP economic offences wing, DCP traffic, DCP zone 1, and Commissioner of police, Nasik, 2004-2007, where he tackled Khairlanji, came in quick succession.. He was made Jt Commissioner of police, Mumbai, in 2009. He is credited with setting up Mumbai's first cyber crime cell, anti-dacoity measures in rural maharashtra and the women's cell--models which have been replicated through the state today. Was given Z+ security cover in 2014.