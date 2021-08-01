Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said if filing an FIR against him in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute would help resolve the issue, then he would be “happy and walk to the police station, and hold a padayatra".

Sarma said the Assam government was planning to approach the Supreme Court soon. “We are preparing the documents, we will approach the apex court in about 10 to 15 days," he said.

“If filing an FIR against me will resolve the border issue then I am happy. I am ready to join the investigation. If any notice is served to me, then I will walk to the police station, I will hold a padayatra," Sarma said.

Tension has continued at the border areas of the two northeastern states after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead. The Centre has deployed around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) to defuse tension.

The Assam Chief Minister said he had called his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga about 18 to 20 times since July 26, and that he was ready for talks with the leader. “If CM Zoramthanga calls me, then I will definitely answer, and help him in every way possible. But he has not called me," Sarma said.​

Talking about the investigation, Sarma said that in the case of loss of lives, a probe has to be conducted by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA), adding that the “families of the dead will want a closure."

“So, it will be better that the case is investigated not by Assam or Mizoram Police but by a third party," the CM said.

According to Sarma, if Mizoram Police wanted to “arrest him", he would be “fine with it". “I will not seek an interim bail…I don’t mind getting arrested to protect my officers," the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating his readiness for talks, the CM said discussions could be held with Mizoram in either Silachar, Aizwal or Delhi. “We have no issue with it," he added.

