Himanta Biswa Sarma Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Assam Gets New Chief Minister as Sarma Takes Oath

Himanta Biswa Sarma Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Assam’s former Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath today as the next chief minister of the state after he was elected unanimously by the BJP Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday. According to sources in the party, Sarma’s name was proposed by incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. After the decision, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their ‘pious faith’. “With fragrance of Assam in my heart & love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this Day, I vow to work with & for each one of you with greater passion Assam,” he tweeted.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam Assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six. BJP national president J P Nadda will be present at the oath-taking event.

On Saturday, Sarma and Sonowal, both contenders for the top post, were in New Delhi to meet the BJP central leadership. Sarma visited Nadda’s residence, where he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh. A series of meetings, lasting for more than four hours, were held with Nadda and Shah with the duo, following which Sarma said that the BJP’s legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday and all questions related to the next government will be answered there. Both Sonowal and Sarma had gone together to Delhi on Saturday morning by a chartered flight and returned at night along with the central observers.