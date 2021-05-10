Himanta Biswa Sarma Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Assam Gets New Chief Minister as Sarma Takes Oath

The swearing-in ceremony of the Assam CM Begins. See Video Here.
With blessings of you all, I am taking Oath as Chief Minister of Assam.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2021
Join us Live https://t.co/snGz8rSSI1
Himanta Biswa Sarma Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Assam’s former Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath today as the next chief minister of the state after he was elected unanimously by the BJP Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday. According to sources in the party, Sarma’s name was proposed by incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. After the decision, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their ‘pious faith’. “With fragrance of Assam in my heart & love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this Day, I vow to work with & for each one of you with greater passion Assam,” he tweeted.
In the results announced for the 126-member Assam Assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six. BJP national president J P Nadda will be present at the oath-taking event.
On Saturday, Sarma and Sonowal, both contenders for the top post, were in New Delhi to meet the BJP central leadership. Sarma visited Nadda’s residence, where he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh. A series of meetings, lasting for more than four hours, were held with Nadda and Shah with the duo, following which Sarma said that the BJP’s legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday and all questions related to the next government will be answered there. Both Sonowal and Sarma had gone together to Delhi on Saturday morning by a chartered flight and returned at night along with the central observers.
প্ৰতিগৰাকী অসমবাসীৰ শ্ৰীচৰণত সেৱা আগবঢ়াই আৰু প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী শ্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী ডাঙৰীয়াৰ দেশপ্ৰেমৰ পৱিত্ৰ আদৰ্শ অনুকৰণ কৰি পৱিত্ৰ অসমভূমিক সততা আৰু নিষ্ঠাৰে সেৱা কৰাৰ সংকল্পৰে ৰাজ্যখনৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ দায়িত্বভাৰ গ্ৰহণ কৰিলোঁ ৷ pic.twitter.com/zZ8hnpGXrh— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2021
READ | 'Fragrance of Assam': Himanta Biswa Sarma Pips Sonowal to Become Next CM
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to be the next chief minister of the state after he was elected unanimously by the BJP Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday.
Sonowal, who belongs to Assam’s indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, were both contenders for the top post of the Assam government. The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the Assembly polls in Assam and speculations were rife for the last one week on who would be the next chief minister of the state.
BJP Leaders Congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma | BJP leaders congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday on his election as the leader of its Assam legislative party, and said he will be a worthy successor to outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. With the election, Sarma is set to be the next chief minister of the state. He will take oath on Monday. BJP general secretary (org) B L Santhosh said Sarma will be a "worthy successor to gentle man, compassionate" Sonowal.
Congratulations to Shri @himantabiswa on being elected the leader of @BJP4Assam Legislative Party. I believe that you will carry forward the development journey of Assam that we together began as #TeamAssam under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/l6BaGHiPMD— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 9, 2021
Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet thanked the Prime Minister and said he ''feels enormously blessed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's faith in me. This is the biggest day in my life, and I so fondly cherish your generous affection. I assure you we shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your vision of taking Assam and North East to greater heights''.
How enormously blessed I feel Hon PM Sri @narendramodi for your faith in me. This is the biggest day in my life, and I so fondly cherish your generous affection. I assure you we shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your vision of taking Assam, & NE to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/fQPKjXjDzR— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2021
Sonowal to be a Guide; Grateful to PM Modi, Shah for Support: Himanta | Assam Chief Minister-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal "will continue to remain a 'marg-darshak' (guide)". After being unanimously elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party, Sarma said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Sonowal and all other party leaders for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state. He also pledged to carry out his duties with "dedication and honesty".
The BJP leadership had called Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma to Delhi on Saturday to sort out that issue and its expected that Sonowal will be given an alternate leadership position possibly in the central government. 52-year-old Sarma in his address, after being elected unanimously, was effusive in his praise for Sonowal and described his tenure as "unblemished without a single charge of corruption or any other allegations".
Swearing in Likely at 12 pm Today | Himanta Biswa Sarma will be administered the oath of office by the Governor on Monday at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at 12 noon though the names or the number of ministers to be sworn in with him is yet to be announced. He was accompanied to the Raj Bhawan by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President and Party In-charge Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, state party President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta.
Himanta Biswa Sarma to Take Oath as Assam CM | BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be sworn in as chief minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Monday. Governor Jagdish Mukhi invited him to be sworn in after Sarma met him Sunday. Sarma, who was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party earlier in the day, had called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP had projected Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate and won, forming the first saffron party government in the northeast. This time, the party has been maintaining that it would decide who would be the next chief minister of Assam after the elections.
