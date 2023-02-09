Amid Hidenburg Report Row, Himachal Excise & Taxation Dept Carries Out 'Routine Inspection' of Stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo

Amid controversy over the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani, Parwanoo South Zone Enforcement wing of Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspected stocks of Adani Wilmar Ltd at Parwanoo late Wednesday evening.

It was a routine inspection of stock, news agency PTI quoted officials of the excise and tax department as saying.

The company, engaged in warehousing of Kirana (grocery items), also provides goods to the civil supplies department and police department in the state, the report said. It logged a business of Rs 135 crore last year.

The company’s entire GST input was adjusted through tax credit but no payment was made in cash, the excise department has said.

Seven companies of the Adani Group are doing business in the state, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

