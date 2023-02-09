CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amid Hidenburg Report Row, Himachal Excise & Taxation Dept Carries Out 'Routine Inspection' of Stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo
1-MIN READ

Amid Hidenburg Report Row, Himachal Excise & Taxation Dept Carries Out 'Routine Inspection' of Stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 12:42 IST

New Delhi, India

It was a routine inspection of stock, officials of the excise and tax department said

Amid controversy over the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani, Parwanoo South Zone Enforcement wing of Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspected stocks of Adani Wilmar Ltd at Parwanoo late Wednesday evening.

It was a routine inspection of stock, news agency PTI quoted officials of the excise and tax department as saying.

The company, engaged in warehousing of Kirana (grocery items), also provides goods to the civil supplies department and police department in the state, the report said. It logged a business of Rs 135 crore last year.

The company’s entire GST input was adjusted through tax credit but no payment was made in cash, the excise department has said.

Seven companies of the Adani Group are doing business in the state, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:February 09, 2023, 12:42 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 12:42 IST
