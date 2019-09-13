Hindi Diwas 2019: Date, History & Significance of this Day in India
School and colleges celebrate Hindi Diwas to showcase the importance of the language. Most of the educational institutes organise poem, essay and recitation competitions and encourage students to take part.
Hindi Diwas is an annual observance in India which is a celebration of the Hindi language.
Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas. On this day in 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi, an Indo-Aryan language, written in Devanagari script as one of the official languages of the Republic of India. Spoken by around 40% of the Indian population, Hindi is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country.
The word ‘Hindi’ came from a Persian word ‘Hind’, which means the land of the Indus River. Released in 1913, Raja Harishchandra is the first Hindi film. The movie was directed by Dadasaheb Phalke.
Today, Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin.
Hindi Diwas 2019: History and Significance
Stalwarts like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das lobbied hard in favour of Hindi to be made the official language of India.
On September 14, 1949, which marked the 50th birthday of Hindi scholar and stalwart Beohar Rajendra Simha, his hard work paid off and Hindi was adopted as the official language of the country.
Hindi Diwas 2019: Celebrations
School and colleges celebrate Hindi Diwas to showcase the importance of the language. Most of the educational institutes organise poem, essay and recitation competitions and encourage students to take part.
Every year on Hindi Diwas, President of India presents the Rajbhasha awards to people for their contribution towards the language, at a ceremony in Delhi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshay Khanna Shines in the Business of Law and Justice
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'