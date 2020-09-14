Hindi Diwas 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Other Officials Share Wishes on the Special Day

Most people in India understand and speak in Hindi. Though it is not the national language, it holds the place of one of the official languages in India. It is also the mother tongue of most of the people. To celebrate the importance of Hindi, a language that resonates with most of the North India, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 each year.

The day is marked on this day as it was on September 14, 1949 when the makers of Indian Constitution decided to designate Hindi as the official language of India. The day marks the importance of this decision and aims to propagate the use of Hindi language in day-to-day life.

September 14 also marks the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Sinha, who is also regarded as the main person behind making Hindi the official language of India. To celebrate the day today, leaders and other people shared wishes on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the wish.

हिन्दी दिवस पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर हिन्दी के विकास में योगदान दे रहे सभी भाषाविदों को मेरा हार्दिक अभिनंदन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah shared a series of tweets on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020.

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं इसके सशक्तिकरण में योगदान देने वाले सभी महानुभावों को नमन करता हूँ और देशवासियों से यह आवाहन भी करता हूँ कि अपनी मातृभाषा के साथ-साथ हिंदी का अधिक से अधिक प्रयोग कर उनके संरक्षण व संवर्धन में अपना योगदान देने का संकल्प लें।हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2020

Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, “On the occasion of #HindiDiwas2020, let's celebrate our National language as an integral part of our culture. Happy Hindi Diwas to all countrymen!”

On the occasion of #HindiDiwas2020, let's celebrate our National language as an integral part of our culture. Happy Hindi Diwas to all countrymen! pic.twitter.com/d9isoDYbTp — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 14, 2020

Indian Embassy In Instanbul shared “a soulful rendition of the beautiful song by a Turkish friend, Ms. Tugce.”

Indian embassies in Congo and Australia also contributed to the celebration of this day.

On the occasion of #HindiDiwas, @HCICanberra invites you invite to post a word in Hindi and it's translation in English. We also invite you to find words which are common / have similarity in English and Hindi with hashtag #WordOfHindi #हिन्दीदिवस pic.twitter.com/kWXAjuD3xL — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) September 14, 2020

Films Division to stream films on Rajbhasha on ‘Hindi Diwas -2020’ - one more unique project after https://t.co/HDBZkOh1mH launched on Independence Day 2020https://t.co/01i9VeuYpP — India in Congo (@IndiaCongo) September 13, 2020

India in Bhutan shared another song, writing, “And here is a lively Hindi song presented by Jharna Gurung & Yanika Gurung, music students of EOI Cultural Centre from Bhutan in the run-up to #HindiDiwas.”

Other Indian embassies around the world also shared their wishes on the day, giving importance to the use of the language.