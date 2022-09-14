Hindi Diwas Updates: For the 1st Time, Gujarat Holds Event, Amit Shah to Attend; His Spcl Address at 8 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday will give his address in Surat in Gujarat on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, celebrated every year on September 14. Shah’s address is part of a two day program which the Ministry of Home Affairs is organising to celebrate the language.

This is the first time that this annual program is being organized outside Delhi on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Hindi is the third highest spoken language globally with over 65 crore speakers worldwide.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to mark the adoption of Hindi as the country’s official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Here are the latest updates on the Hindi Diwas celebrations:

– Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s message on Hindi Diwas will also be broadcast on DD National at 8 am on Wednesday.

– The Narendra Modi government has an ambitious plan to promote the language in all its offices, even abroad, News18 has learnt. An order has been issued by the government in this regard for the formation of a “Town Official Language Implementation Committee” in each country where India has more than seven central government offices, undertakings, or Indian bank branches.

– Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy stirred a controversy as he urged the Karnataka government to not celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14. In a letter to Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai, Kumaraswamy wrote that “forcibly celebrating” Hindi Diwas on taxpayers’ money would amount to an injustice to the citizens of Karnataka.

– On September 14 last year, several Kannada organisations had staged a protest in Bengaluru against alleged imposition of Hindi. They had demanded that the day be celebrated as Karnataka Regional Day.

– Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages of the nation. The language was adopted by the National Constitution on September 14, 1949 and it became the official language of the country.

– The day also marks celebrating the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha who played a crucial role in getting Hindi in Devanagari script approved as an official language of India. He was born on 14 September 1916.

