English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hindi Poet Gopal Das 'Neeraj' to be Cremated in Aligarh
The body, brought from New Delhi, where he passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday night, has been kept at their Saraswatinagar residence where a large number people are turning up to pay their last respects to the legendary lyricist.
Poet Gopal Das Neeraj. (Twitter)
Lucknow: The mortal remains of doyen of Hindi poetry Gopal Das 'Neeraj' reached Agra on Saturday from where they will be taken to his native home in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for cremation, a family member said.
The body, brought from New Delhi, where he passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday night, has been kept at their Saraswatinagar residence where a large number people are turning up to pay their last respects to the legendary lyricist.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and many other political leaders are scheduled to arrive at Agra to pay their last respects.
Neeraj was close to the Samajwadi Party and had personal connect with former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Eminent poets including Arun Gemini, Ashok Chakradhar and Surendra Sharma are also on their way to pay their last respects to the poet, who received the Padma Bhushan and three Filmfare Awards.
A family member told IANS the body will be taken in a flower-decked cortege to Aligarh where it would be put at the Numaish Ground for people to pay their last respects. The body will be then taken to his ancestral village for the last rites at around 4 p.m.
Also Watch
The body, brought from New Delhi, where he passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday night, has been kept at their Saraswatinagar residence where a large number people are turning up to pay their last respects to the legendary lyricist.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and many other political leaders are scheduled to arrive at Agra to pay their last respects.
Neeraj was close to the Samajwadi Party and had personal connect with former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Eminent poets including Arun Gemini, Ashok Chakradhar and Surendra Sharma are also on their way to pay their last respects to the poet, who received the Padma Bhushan and three Filmfare Awards.
A family member told IANS the body will be taken in a flower-decked cortege to Aligarh where it would be put at the Numaish Ground for people to pay their last respects. The body will be then taken to his ancestral village for the last rites at around 4 p.m.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...