Hindi Remake Of 'Oh My Kadavule' In The Works, Umesh Shukla Attached To Write

Mumbai: Tamil film “Oh My Kadavule” is set to get a Hindi adaptation which will be written and creatively produced by “102 Not Out” director Umesh Shukla, the makers announced on Tuesday. Shukla, Endemol Shine India and Mumbai Talkeez have acquired the rights to adapt the 2020 romantic-comedy.

The original film featured Ashok Selvan of “Pizza II: Villa” fame and “Saala Khadoos” actor Ritika Singh, with Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo. “Oh My Kadavule” revolves around two childhood friends, Anu (Singh) and Arjun (Selvan), who decide to get married. But as one thinks marrying your best friend means a ‘happily ever-after’ but it turns out to be just the reverse as their marital life becomes complicated due to misunderstandings and miscommunication which leads to a divorce. Ashwath Marimuthu, who helmed the Tamil film, will also direct the Hindi version. Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said the company is always on the lookout for stories and characters that are authentic, relatable and enjoyable for the audience and the Tamil film fits their criteria. “‘Oh My Kadavule’ is a story with a simple tale and a poignant message that any audience will relate to. We are sure that this is a narrative with wide appeal that everyone will identify with and definitely want to watch,” Rege said in a statement. Shukla of Merry Go Round Studios said “Oh My Kadavule” resonates with his style of filmmaking. “It is a beautiful story that has a universal appeal, and we cannot wait to recreate the same magic for the Hindi audiences,” he added. Marimuthu, who will be making his Hindi film debut as a director with the project, is currently directing the Telugu version of the movie. The director said the film is close to his heart to as it has been his stepping stone into the film industry. “While I am currently working on the Telugu version of the same, I cannot wait to begin the Hindi film shoot soon. It’s going to be an exciting journey for me,” he said. The makers are in the process of deciding the cast and the title of the Hindi film.

