Hindi Words on Name Boards of Central Govt Offices Painted Black in Tamil Nadu

The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre, which the opposition parties in the state termed as an attempt of "imposing" Hindi.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Hindi Words on Name Boards of Central Govt Offices Painted Black in Tamil Nadu
Sign board of Post Office painted black in Tamil Nadu.
Tiruchirappalli: The Hindi text on the name boards of central government offices here including the BSNL and Airport, was blackened, police said Saturday.

The matter came to light this morning, they said adding the text in English was left untouched.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre, which the opposition parties in the state termed as an attempt of "imposing" Hindi.

Principal opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and others had stoutly opposed the move and insisted that only two-language formula should continue.

The cantonment and airport police have been informed about the incident. A case has been registered, police said.

Police have warned of severe action against those involved in vandalising name boards. ​

