Hindi Words on Name Boards of Central Govt Offices Painted Black in Tamil Nadu
The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre, which the opposition parties in the state termed as an attempt of "imposing" Hindi.
Sign board of Post Office painted black in Tamil Nadu.
Tiruchirappalli: The Hindi text on the name boards of central government offices here including the BSNL and Airport, was blackened, police said Saturday.
The matter came to light this morning, they said adding the text in English was left untouched.
The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre, which the opposition parties in the state termed as an attempt of "imposing" Hindi.
Principal opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and others had stoutly opposed the move and insisted that only two-language formula should continue.
The cantonment and airport police have been informed about the incident. A case has been registered, police said.
Police have warned of severe action against those involved in vandalising name boards.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s