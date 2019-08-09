Take the pledge to vote

Hindu Body in Kolkata Begins Mass Signature Campaign for Naming Sealdah Station After Syama Prasad

The organisation's workers started their campaign in the Sealdah station premises and also fanned out to nearby railway stations. A representative team called on the Eastern Railway General Manager and submitted a deputation articulating their demand.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
File photo of Sealdah station.
Kolkata: A mass signature campaign, initiated by the members of Hindu Sanhati, began on Thursday demanding the Sealdah station be named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The campaign aims to collect one lakh signatures.

The organisation's workers started their campaign at 1pm in the Sealdah station premises and also fanned out to nearby railway stations. A representative team called on the Eastern Railway General Manager and submitted a deputation articulating their demand.

The campaign would continue till August 14, said the organisation's leader Debtanu Bhattacharya.

According to him, the crores of people who were forced to come as refugees to West Bengal from Pakistan after the 1947 partition of India found strong backing from Mookerjee, who worked untiringly for rehabilitating the refugees.

"Most of these refugees took shelter in the Sealdah station. So this station should be rechristened Syama Prasad Mookerjee Terminus," he said.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
