English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Regret 2017 Meeting With Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Gabbard was earlier criticized for voicing skepticism that the Assad regime was behind the chemical weapons attacks.
File photo of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu Congresswoman, has said that she does not regret her 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has been accused of using chemical weapons to attack civilians in his country's years-long civil war.
Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told CNN in an interview on Sunday that American leaders must meet foreign leaders "if we are serious about the pursuit of peace and securing our country".
She was earlier criticized for voicing skepticism that the Assad regime was behind the chemical weapons attacks.
Asked whether she regretted the meeting with the Syrian leader, Gabbard said: "No, I think that it is, it continues to be very important for any leader in this country to be willing to meet with others, whether they be friends or adversaries or potential adversaries if we are serious about the pursuit of peace and securing our country."
Gabbard also drew a comparison between her meeting with Assad to President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim-Jong un in 2018.
"I have seen this cost of war firsthand, which is why I fight so hard for peace," said Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran. "And that's the reality of the situation that we're facing here. It's why I have urged and continue to urge Trump to meet people like Kim Jong-un in North Korea because we understand what's at stake here.
The only alternative to having these kinds of conversations is more war," she said.
The US, France and Britain last year fired over 100 missiles at Syrian chemical weapons facilities, with Washington threatening further airstrikes if Assad did not halt the use of chemical warfare. Syria's government had dismissed the allegations.
Talking about the partial government shutdown, Gabbard said that her party's leadership was not blameless for the impasse, accusing both sides of posturing and refusing to compromise.
"The problem here is that this issue, like so many others in Washington, is being relegated to partisan politics... Where if a Republican is putting forward a proposal, Democrats are going to shoot it down. If Democrats are putting forward a proposal, Republicans are going to shoot it down," she said.
"(I'm) really thinking about which party can call a win on this issue."
The result, she said, is a loss for the country and especially the 800,000 federal workers affected by the shutdown, which has been driven over disagreements about immigration.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told CNN in an interview on Sunday that American leaders must meet foreign leaders "if we are serious about the pursuit of peace and securing our country".
She was earlier criticized for voicing skepticism that the Assad regime was behind the chemical weapons attacks.
Asked whether she regretted the meeting with the Syrian leader, Gabbard said: "No, I think that it is, it continues to be very important for any leader in this country to be willing to meet with others, whether they be friends or adversaries or potential adversaries if we are serious about the pursuit of peace and securing our country."
Gabbard also drew a comparison between her meeting with Assad to President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim-Jong un in 2018.
"I have seen this cost of war firsthand, which is why I fight so hard for peace," said Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran. "And that's the reality of the situation that we're facing here. It's why I have urged and continue to urge Trump to meet people like Kim Jong-un in North Korea because we understand what's at stake here.
The only alternative to having these kinds of conversations is more war," she said.
The US, France and Britain last year fired over 100 missiles at Syrian chemical weapons facilities, with Washington threatening further airstrikes if Assad did not halt the use of chemical warfare. Syria's government had dismissed the allegations.
Talking about the partial government shutdown, Gabbard said that her party's leadership was not blameless for the impasse, accusing both sides of posturing and refusing to compromise.
"The problem here is that this issue, like so many others in Washington, is being relegated to partisan politics... Where if a Republican is putting forward a proposal, Democrats are going to shoot it down. If Democrats are putting forward a proposal, Republicans are going to shoot it down," she said.
"(I'm) really thinking about which party can call a win on this issue."
The result, she said, is a loss for the country and especially the 800,000 federal workers affected by the shutdown, which has been driven over disagreements about immigration.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
- Yamaha Motorcycles India Launches Updated FZ-Series, FZ25 and Fazer-25, Prices Start at Rs 95,000
- 'Posers and Lovers': Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana are Unmissable
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results