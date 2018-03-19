Hindu Group Begins 9-day Mahayagya to Reduce Pollution, Will Burn 500 Quintals of Wood

A Hindu organisation in Meerut has begun a nine-day ‘mahayagya’ in which they will burn 500 quintals of mango wood to “reduce pollution”.The event organised by the Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagna Samiti began on Sunday, the Times of India reported.Nearly 350 Brahmins from Varanasi have gathered at the Bhainsali ground of Meerut city where 108 hawan kunds (fire pits) were made in a 125x125 square feet yagyashala (where priests sit to perform rituals).Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has refused to intervene in the matter, saying that they had no policy to probe anything related to a particular religion.“Burning such large quantities of wood will definitely cause pollution. But there is no policy under which a probe can be issued in this matter – so there is little that we can do. It will also be inappropriate for me to comment on the event,” R K Tyagi, regional officer of UPPCB in Meerut, told the Times of India.Members of the organisation refuted that the mahayagya is causing pollution, saying that it would purify the air. “We bought mango wood to be burnt after pouring ghee made of cow milk in all the 108 hawan kunds. In Hinduism, it is believed that yagya leads to purification of air. There is no scientific evidence to it because no research has been done so far. City residents will see purer air once the yagya is complete,” Girish Bansal, vice president, Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagya Samiti told the Times of India.Gyanendra Agarwal, president of the group, said, “Mango wood burnt after pouring pure ghee does not cause pollution. We are also adding sesame seeds, rice and barley to aid the purification process. According to a scientific report, the Ozone layer above our country is the least damaged because of frequent yagyas.”The committee has even distributed pamphlets instructing those willing to contribute to the event. All they had to contribute was 100 quintals of black sesame seeds, 60 quintals of rice, 30 quintals of barley and 150 ghee boxes.