Hindu Groups Stage Protests After Demolition of 9 Temples in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

The demolition of nine Hindu temples along the eastern bund of Muthankulam lake in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu has led to demonstrations with several Hindu outfits, including the Hindu Munnani taking to streets to protest the move by the city administration.

The civic officials brought down the temples, including a 100-year-old temple along the Muthankulam bund last week. According to reports, it was found that the temples were encroaching the eastern bund of Muthankulam lake as claimed by the civic body officials.

The members of Hindu Munnani staged a demonstration outside the city’s corporation office at Town Hall on Friday, condemning the demolition drive. Hindu Munnani spokesperson RR Murugesan, “Seven of them were located inside the city while two are located on the city’s outskirts; they were demolished on Wednesday (July 14). The protests are because of this demolition.”

City corporation officials were unavailable for comment.

Among the temples demolished were Amman Kovil, Bannari Amman Kovil, Karupparayan Kovil and Angalamman temple.

The city corporation had been carrying out the drive to clear way for the implementation of lake rejuvenation and restoration project. Last year, the authorities had moved more than 2,400 families from the tank bund after razing their homes, citing encroachment of the lake.

The newly elected DMK government has in fact vowed to spend crores for the refurbishment of temples in Tamil Nadu.

