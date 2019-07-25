Take the pledge to vote

Hindu Groups up in Arms After College Magazine Calls Sabarimala's First Female Entrants 'Heroines of Renaissance'

A collective of Hindu organisations is planning a protest march to Mar Athanasius College of Engineering in Kothamangalam that published the magazine.

News18

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
Hindu Groups up in Arms After College Magazine Calls Sabarimala's First Female Entrants 'Heroines of Renaissance'
The article was published in magazine put out by students of the Mar Athanasius College of Engineering in Kothamangalam.
Thiruvananthapuram: Bindu and Kanakadurga, who scripted by becoming the first women to visit the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala following the controversial Supreme Court judgement that struck down the entry ban, were extolled as "heroines of renaissance".

A collective of Hindu organisations is planning a protest march to Mar Athanasius College of Engineering in Kothamangalam that published the magazine ‘Aana Kera Mala, Aadu Kera Mala, Aayiram Kanthari Poothirangi’ (Where elephant fears to tread, a Thousand daredevils flocked in).

Hindu Aikya Vedi, a Hindu collective, has filed a case with the police. Apart from coming up with a laudatory piece on both women, the magazine also speaks in favour of ‘Meesha’, a controversial novel that was pulled off the shelves for ridiculing female temple visitors, and, ‘Aarpo Aarthavam’, a campaign celebrating menstruation.

The protestors also point out the absence of topics related to church-related controversies that have erupted in recent times and accused the magazine's editors of distorting history.

Hindu Aikya Vedi president PK Sasikala came down heavily against the magazine through a Facebook post asking the students why they were only targetting one religion. She also asks whether minority status gives one license to trample the majority. Sasikala has demanded that a case be registered against the magazine's editor. ​

