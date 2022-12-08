CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hindu is One Who Understands Diversities Are Multiple Expressions of Same Unity Says Mohan Bhagwat

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 21:42 IST

Nagpur, India

Mohan Bhagwat in his statement mentioned that Hindus are the traditional resident of India and are also accountable for it.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief made a speech at the RSS' officer's training camp recently.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said a Hindu is someone who understands that “diversities are multiple expressions of the same unity.”

The G20 presidency coming to India was no ordinary feat, he said in a speech delivered in Hindi at the concluding function of the RSS’s officers’ training camp here.

A Hindu is every person who is traditionally a resident of India and is accountable (`uttardayi’) for it, he said.

“We can live with diversity, all diversities can walk (live) together because diversities are the multiple expressions of the same unity. The one who understands this is Hindu,” he said.

Bhagwat also cautioned that even today there are ”cruel forces and their agents” who are working to ensure that India breaks up and does not progress.

