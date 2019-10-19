Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Killed Over Objectionable Comments in 2015, 3 Held from Gujarat, Says UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari with the detention of three people from Gujarat. Tiwari was attacked by two people on Friday who seemed to have been known to the leader as they had sat down for a cup of tea before stabbing him to death.

Addressing a press conference, UP DGP OP Singh said the sweet box found at the site of the incident proved to be a vital clue as the Gujarat address led the police to the state. “Three people have been arrested. According to the initial findings, they were involved in the murder conspiracy. There are a few more people from Lucknow who are involved in the crime and attempts are on to arrest them.”

Singh added that prima facie, it seemed like the three were infuriated over the objectionable statements made by Tiwari against Prophet Mohammad in 2015. “So far, no angle of a terror organisation has emerged,” he added.

According to available CCTV footage, two men, wearing saffron-coloured kurtas, were seen going towards Tiwari’s residence. The police said Tiwari was already provided security and one of the guards stationed outside his house had allowed the two accused inside after receiving confirmation from the leader.

Tiwari had made headlines in 2015 when he gave derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following widespread protests, the state government had slapped provisions of National Security Act (NSA) on him which was later on revoked by the Allahabad High Court.

Tiwari also had several criminal cases, including promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, defiling places of worship and outraging religious feelings, against him.

