Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Killed Over Objectionable Comments in 2015, 3 Held from Gujarat, Says UP Police

Police said prima facie, it seemed like the three were infuriated over the objectionable statements made by Tiwari against Prophet Mohammad in 2015.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Killed Over Objectionable Comments in 2015, 3 Held from Gujarat, Says UP Police
A grab of the suspects.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari with the detention of three people from Gujarat. Tiwari was attacked by two people on Friday who seemed to have been known to the leader as they had sat down for a cup of tea before stabbing him to death.

Addressing a press conference, UP DGP OP Singh said the sweet box found at the site of the incident proved to be a vital clue as the Gujarat address led the police to the state. “Three people have been arrested. According to the initial findings, they were involved in the murder conspiracy. There are a few more people from Lucknow who are involved in the crime and attempts are on to arrest them.”

Singh added that prima facie, it seemed like the three were infuriated over the objectionable statements made by Tiwari against Prophet Mohammad in 2015. “So far, no angle of a terror organisation has emerged,” he added.

According to available CCTV footage, two men, wearing saffron-coloured kurtas, were seen going towards Tiwari’s residence. The police said Tiwari was already provided security and one of the guards stationed outside his house had allowed the two accused inside after receiving confirmation from the leader.

Tiwari had made headlines in 2015 when he gave derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following widespread protests, the state government had slapped provisions of National Security Act (NSA) on him which was later on revoked by the Allahabad High Court.

Tiwari also had several criminal cases, including promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, defiling places of worship and outraging religious feelings, against him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram