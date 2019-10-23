Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Was Stabbed 15 Times, Shot in the Face, Reveals Post-mortem Report

Lucknow: Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed in Lucknow on Friday, was stabbed 15 times and then shot in the face, the post-mortem report has revealed.

Fifteen stab wounds were found on Tiwari’s body from his neck to his chest, while a .32 bore bullet was lodged in the back of his head, the report said.

On October 18, two men called on Tiwari at his residence and then fatally attacked him. The Gujarat ATS arrested two main accused identified as Ashfaq Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27) — both Surat residents — on Tuesday from near Shamlaji on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border when they were about to enter Gujarat.

The ATS had earlier nabbed three people from Surat in connection with Tiwari's murder.

Apart from these, two accused detained by the UP Police, identified as Bijnor residents Mohammed Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq, were booked on charges of murder on Friday after Tiwari's wife named them in her complaint. Tiwari's wife Kiran had alleged that both had announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore on her husband's head in 2016. "They have killed my husband by hatching a conspiracy," she had said.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, UP Director General of Police OP Singh had said, “I reached the crime spot on Friday, along with other senior officials. We found some vital clues and were sure we would crack the case within 24 hours. A ‘mithai’ (sweets) box was found on the spot, which carried the name of a sweet shop in Surat. We then got in touch with Gujarat Police and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). Three suspects have been detained and are being interrogated. One suspect works at a saree shop, another is a tailor while the third suspect works at a shoe store.”

Singh had said that prime facie investigation reveals that the detained were upset over the derogatory comments made by Tiwari in 2015. “We will be putting the facts together and some more investigation is needed to come to any conclusion in this case. There are no links to any terror organisation at the moment but investigation is going on.” he had said.

