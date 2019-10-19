Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Son Demands NIA Probe into Murder, Says Cannot Trust State Administration

New Delhi: The son of fringe Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead by two assailants in Lucknow on Friday, has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"We want the National Investigation Agency to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone," Satyam Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?"

Kamlesh Tiwari, 43, was killed at his residence in the Naka neighbourhood of Lucknow on Friday. His throat was slit and he was shot multiple times and died while being taken to a hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case, detaining three people for their involvement. The police said the conspiracy to kill Tiwari was hatched in Surat as the suspects were upset with the derogatory remarks made by him against Prophet Mohammad in 2015. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also nabbed three persons from Surat in connection with the murder.

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the murder "an act of mischief to create terror", adding such incidents will not be tolerated and those involved will not be spared.

"This is an act of mischief to create terror. In this case, five people have been taken into custody. Of these, three have been taken into custody in Gujarat and two in Uttar Pradesh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe it," he said.

"The elements who create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state will be strongly dealt with, and their plans crushed. This type of incident will not be tolerated, and those involved will not be spared," Adityanath added.

The chief minister said the killers were allowed to meet Tiwari by the security guard posted at his residence only after the leader of the lesser-known Hindu outfit gave him the nod.

The killers sat with Tiwari and had food and tea. Subsequently, the personal aide of Tiwari and his son were sent to the market to purchase something, and it was during this period that Tiwari was murdered, Adityanath said, adding that he is willing to meet the deceased's family members.

(With PTI inputs)

