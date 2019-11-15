Hindu Mahasabha Demands Godse's Court Statements in Syllabus in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: The Hindu Mahasabha in Gwalior observed the 70th ‘Sacrifice Day’ of Nathuram Godse on Friday where the chief guest hailed Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahasabha members on Friday gathered at its office and performed 'aarti' of Godse and Narayan Apte, the co-conspirator who too was hanged for Gandhi's assassination.

Chief Guest on the occasion Kailash Narayan Sharma said that Godse and Apte had contributed to the freedom struggle. “Godse had eliminated Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as he was responsible for the partition of the country which had led to massacre of lakhs of Hindus,” said Sharma.

The rightwing organisation also handed a memorandum to district administration seeking return of Godse’s idol which was seized by the police in 2017 when it had attempted to convert its office into Godse temple. On November 15, 2017, the Mahasabha had installed a bust of Godse at its office after performing the ritual of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration).

Following widespread outrage, the district administration confiscated the bust.

The Hindu Mahasabha also demanded that Nathuram Godse's statements during the Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial be included in school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh.

Hindu Mahasabha national vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said the organisation observed the death anniversary of two leaders, whose "contribution to Indian freedom struggle has been forgotten", like every year.

"We also submitted a memorandum, addressed to MP Chief Minister, to the district administration. We have demanded inclusion of Godse's statements, recorded during his trial, in school curriculum," Bharadwaj said.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh condemned Friday's event.

"The event glorified violence. This is condemnable. These people don't believe in the Indian Constitution as Godse himself had filed a mercy petition before the British Queen despite the country having a Supreme Court," said Bhupendra Gupta, vice president of state Congress Media Cell.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.