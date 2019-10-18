Hindu Mahasabha Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Murdered Near Lucknow Residence: Police
The Mahasabha leader, who was rushed to a hospital after inflicting severe injuries, died during treatment.
Heavy security deployed outside the site where Kamlesh Tiwari was attacked.
Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. A revolver was recovered from the site of crime.
Initial reports suggested that Tiwari's death was caused by a gunshot, however, doctors said that his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon. The Mahasabha leader, who was rushed to a hospital after inflicting severe injuries, died during treatment, the police said.
According to reports, the assault occurred near Tiwari's residence in Khurshid Bagh. Police say that the murder was allegedly carried out by an acquaintance of Kamlesh Tiwari.
A preliminary investigation has been launched and the hunt to nab the accused is underway, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni
- Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross
- Horrific Video Reveals Monkeys, Dogs Crying and Screaming Inside Lab
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football