Hindu Mahasabha Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Murdered Near Lucknow Residence: Police

The Mahasabha leader, who was rushed to a hospital after inflicting severe injuries, died during treatment.

Updated:October 18, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Hindu Mahasabha Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Murdered Near Lucknow Residence: Police
Heavy security deployed outside the site where Kamlesh Tiwari was attacked.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. A revolver was recovered from the site of crime.

Initial reports suggested that Tiwari's death was caused by a gunshot, however, doctors said that his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon. The Mahasabha leader, who was rushed to a hospital after inflicting severe injuries, died during treatment, the police said.

According to reports, the assault occurred near Tiwari's residence in Khurshid Bagh. ​Police say that the murder was allegedly carried out by an acquaintance of Kamlesh Tiwari.

A preliminary investigation has been launched and the hunt to nab the accused is underway, they added.

