Hindu Mahasabha Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Murdered Near Lucknow Residence: Police

Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. A revolver was recovered from the site of crime.

Initial reports suggested that Tiwari's death was caused by a gunshot, however, doctors said that his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon. The Mahasabha leader, who was rushed to a hospital after inflicting severe injuries, died during treatment, the police said.

According to reports, the assault occurred near Tiwari's residence in Khurshid Bagh. ​Police say that the murder was allegedly carried out by an acquaintance of Kamlesh Tiwari.

A preliminary investigation has been launched and the hunt to nab the accused is underway, they added.

