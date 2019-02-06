English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindu Mahasabha Leader Who Re-enacted Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination Arrested in Noida
In a video posted by the outfit on Facebook, the leader of the right-wing group was seen shooting at Gandhi’s effigy with an artificial gun. Pooja’s husband Ashok Pandey was also taken into custody by UP police.
Hindu Mahasabha leader Shakun Pandey shoots at the Gandhi effigy. (Twitter)
Noida: Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Shakun Pandey, who had gone missing after shooting at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary, was arrested in Noida late on Tuesday night. Pandey and her group members had staged a shocking re-enactment of Gandhi’s assassination by right-wing leader Nathuram Godse in Aligarh on January 30.
In a video posted by the outfit on Facebook, the leader of the right-wing group was seen shooting at Gandhi’s effigy with an artificial gun, after which blood started flowing from the effigy. Pooja’s husband Ashok Pandey was also taken into custody by UP police.
Pandey, her husband and 12 others have been booked under section 147,148,149, 295A and 153A for rioting, promoting enmity and disharmony among sections of society.
This is not the first time that Pandey has sparked a hue and cry with her provocative actions. In August last year, she had threatened to shoot Gandhi’s followers if they attempted to follow in the Mahatma’s footsteps and proclaimed that she would have been the one to assassinate Gandhi if she had been born before Nathuram Godse.
The right-wing group regards the day of Mahatma Gandhi's death as Shaurya Divas (Bravery Day), in honour of Nathuram Godse.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
