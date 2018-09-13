GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hindu Mahasabha Leaders Booked for Setting Up Sharia-like 'Hindu Courts'

Hindu Mahasabha district chief Abhishek Agarwal, along with its national vice president Ashok Sharma, were booked for spreading hatred by establishing Hindu Nyay Peeth on the lines of Darul-Qaza (Sharia Courts).

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 13, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
'Chief justice' of the Hindu Court Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey
'Chief justice' of the Hindu Court Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey
Lucknow: Two leaders of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha have been booked for spreading hatred by establishing Hindu Nyay Peeth on the lines of Darul-Qaza (Sharia Adalat).

The case was lodged against the leaders on Tuesday at the Brhampuri police station in Meerut.

Hindu Mahasabha district chief Abhishek Agarwal, along with its national vice president Ashok Sharma, were charged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 502 (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter), 502(1c) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

The action by Meerut police came after the Allahabad High Court sought a reply from the state government by September 17 in the matter of setting up of Hindu Courts.

The orders were given by the Bench of Chief Justice DB Bhonsle and Justice Yashwant Verma during the hearing after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Ankit Kumar from Kumar in the Allahabad High Court regarding the matter.

The Allahabad High Court has also sent notice to the District Magistrate along with the chief justice of the Hindu Court Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey after a PIL was filed challenging the formation of such courts. The next hearing in this case is now due on Monday.

However, the national vice president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Sharma opposed the case filed by the police and stated that the matter was sub-judice in Allahabad High Court.

“The Allahabad High Court has already issued a notice asking us to submit our reply. Now we will be challenging the police case in the court as well,” he said.

“We had written a letter to PM Modi on July 12 and demanded establishment of Hindu Nyay Peeth on the lines of Sharia Courts, but when we did not receive any response by August 15th, we decided to establish Hindu Court," added Sharma.

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had announced first Hindu Nyay Peeth in Meerut on August 15 this year and had also planned to set up similar courts in Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Shikohabad and Firozabad soon.

