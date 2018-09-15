English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindu Mahasabha Signs Letter to PM Modi 'In Blood', Protests over SC/ST Act Amendment
Hindu Mahasabha secretary Puja Shakun Pandey has also threatened to kill herself, seeking the prime minister's permission to commit euthanasia if the amendments are not withdrawn.
File photo of Puja Shakun Pandey.
Loading...
Aligarh: In a letter signed in blood, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing vote bank politics by bringing the recent amendment to the SC/ST Act, an office bearer said.
Hindu Mahasabha secretary Puja Shakun Pandey has also threatened to kill herself, seeking the prime minister's permission to commit euthanasia if the amendments are not withdrawn.
The letter was signed in blood by her and 14 other Mahasabha members, she claimed.
Parliament recently passed amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, nullifying a Supreme Court order earlier this year that had spelled out safeguards against immediate arrests under the Act.
The amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament after Dalit organisations protested against the SC court order, saying it had diluted the law to protect the community..
The Hindu Mahasabha had recently appointed Pandey as the judge' of a Hindu court set up on the pattern of Shariat courts. Pandey's letter accused the Modi government of playing vote bank politics while infringing on the rights of the upper castes and Other Backward Classes, she told reporters on Friday.
She claimed the recent amendments will intensify friction between castes, leading to further confrontation within society.
The letter said upper castes are apprehensive that the amendments would lead to misuse and exploitation of the Act. This could lead to an explosive situation, she said.
Upper caste organisations had given a call for a `Bharat bandh' on Sept 10 to protest against the amendments.
Hindu Mahasabha secretary Puja Shakun Pandey has also threatened to kill herself, seeking the prime minister's permission to commit euthanasia if the amendments are not withdrawn.
The letter was signed in blood by her and 14 other Mahasabha members, she claimed.
Parliament recently passed amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, nullifying a Supreme Court order earlier this year that had spelled out safeguards against immediate arrests under the Act.
The amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament after Dalit organisations protested against the SC court order, saying it had diluted the law to protect the community..
The Hindu Mahasabha had recently appointed Pandey as the judge' of a Hindu court set up on the pattern of Shariat courts. Pandey's letter accused the Modi government of playing vote bank politics while infringing on the rights of the upper castes and Other Backward Classes, she told reporters on Friday.
She claimed the recent amendments will intensify friction between castes, leading to further confrontation within society.
The letter said upper castes are apprehensive that the amendments would lead to misuse and exploitation of the Act. This could lead to an explosive situation, she said.
Upper caste organisations had given a call for a `Bharat bandh' on Sept 10 to protest against the amendments.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
- Liverpool vs Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Harry Kane Fatigue Concerns Ahead of Wembley Clash
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
Loading...
Loading...