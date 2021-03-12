Hindu Mahasabha to Take out Godse Rally from Gwalior to New Delhi Despite No Permission

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha is prepared to take out the Godse rally from Gwalior to New Delhi on March 14 despite the city administration declining the permission.

“The administration has neither permitted the yatra not it has cancelled the application moved with the Additional District Magistrate,” Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said. He alleged that while taking no call on the permission application, the collector is speaking to the media claiming that the yatra won’t be allowed to be taken out.

Bharadwaj said that taking out a peaceful rally is a constitutional right of citizens adding the administration has not permitted the rally at the behest of Shivraj government.

Hindu Mahasabha had recently announced to take out a vehicle rally from Gwalior to New Delhi for propagating Nathuram Godse’s views.

Meanwhile Devendra Pandey, the Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary who was in Gwalior on Friday said that the rally will be taken out from all states including Madhya Pradesh. Congress party has included Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasiya in the party so Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi has no moral right to run the party.

The organisation workers torched effigy of state government in Gwalior for protesting non-permission for the rally.

Hindu Mahasabha which had installed a Godse statue in its Gwalior based office had recently started a Godse Gyanshala to propagate Mahatma Gandhi assassin’s views and messages among the youth. It was however closed two days after it was opened in January after the administration had intervened.