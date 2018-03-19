Hindu Mahasabha's Calendar Claims Qutub Minar is 'Vishnu Stambh'

The Aligarh unit of Hindu Mahasabha has released a Hindu New Year calendar which calls Delhi's Qutub Minar 'Vishnu Stambh' and the holy site of Mecca as 'Makkeshwar Mahadev ka Mandir'.Going by the outfit’s calendar, Taj Mahal is 'Tejo Mahalay Shiv Mandir', Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Maula Mosque is 'Bhojshala' and Kashi's Gyanvyapi mosque is a 'Vishwanath temple'.It does not just stop there as the Jaunpur's Atala mosque has become 'Atla Devi temple' and the Babri Masjid, which was demolished, has been called Ram Janmabhoomi."We know that both PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are committed to having a Hindu Rashtra (country). This calendar is a way forward in achieving that goal. We have to start celebrating the Hindu roots of our existence," said national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, Pooja Shakun Pandey.The right-wing outfit member further claimed that the 'dome' was not part of Islamic architecture, rather it was Hindu and was appropriated by Muslim rulers. "Taj Mahal has a grave inside and its engineering is very identical to Hindu style of engineering. With this calendar, we have started to reclaim our Hindu heritage," said Pandey.The Hindu Mahasabha's Aligarh unit also organised 'hawans' (ritual offering) on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. "For attaining Hindu Rashtra, it is very important for us to go back to our heritage and identify it. We have read historians like PN Oake, who have worked to establish the Hindu roots of Taj Mahal. Mecca has the concept of water and people wear white robes when they visit the holy site. This is not an Islamic practice but has strong Hindu roots. Everybody is born Sanatan (Dharma), it is then that they are either baptised as Christians or circumcised as Muslims," said Pandey.