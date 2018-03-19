English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindu Mahasabha's Calendar Claims Qutub Minar is 'Vishnu Stambh'
Going by the outfit’s calendar, Taj Mahal is 'Tejo Mahalay Shiv Mandir', Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Maula Mosque is 'Bhojshala' and Kashi's Gyanvyapi mosque is a 'Vishwanath temple'.
The Hindu Mahasabha Aligarh Unit's calendar showing Delhi's Qutub Minar as 'Vishnu Stambh'.
New Delhi: The Aligarh unit of Hindu Mahasabha has released a Hindu New Year calendar which calls Delhi's Qutub Minar 'Vishnu Stambh' and the holy site of Mecca as 'Makkeshwar Mahadev ka Mandir'.
Going by the outfit’s calendar, Taj Mahal is 'Tejo Mahalay Shiv Mandir', Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Maula Mosque is 'Bhojshala' and Kashi's Gyanvyapi mosque is a 'Vishwanath temple'.
It does not just stop there as the Jaunpur's Atala mosque has become 'Atla Devi temple' and the Babri Masjid, which was demolished, has been called Ram Janmabhoomi.
"We know that both PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are committed to having a Hindu Rashtra (country). This calendar is a way forward in achieving that goal. We have to start celebrating the Hindu roots of our existence," said national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, Pooja Shakun Pandey.
The right-wing outfit member further claimed that the 'dome' was not part of Islamic architecture, rather it was Hindu and was appropriated by Muslim rulers. "Taj Mahal has a grave inside and its engineering is very identical to Hindu style of engineering. With this calendar, we have started to reclaim our Hindu heritage," said Pandey.
The Hindu Mahasabha's Aligarh unit also organised 'hawans' (ritual offering) on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. "For attaining Hindu Rashtra, it is very important for us to go back to our heritage and identify it. We have read historians like PN Oake, who have worked to establish the Hindu roots of Taj Mahal. Mecca has the concept of water and people wear white robes when they visit the holy site. This is not an Islamic practice but has strong Hindu roots. Everybody is born Sanatan (Dharma), it is then that they are either baptised as Christians or circumcised as Muslims," said Pandey.
Also Watch
Going by the outfit’s calendar, Taj Mahal is 'Tejo Mahalay Shiv Mandir', Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Maula Mosque is 'Bhojshala' and Kashi's Gyanvyapi mosque is a 'Vishwanath temple'.
It does not just stop there as the Jaunpur's Atala mosque has become 'Atla Devi temple' and the Babri Masjid, which was demolished, has been called Ram Janmabhoomi.
"We know that both PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are committed to having a Hindu Rashtra (country). This calendar is a way forward in achieving that goal. We have to start celebrating the Hindu roots of our existence," said national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, Pooja Shakun Pandey.
The right-wing outfit member further claimed that the 'dome' was not part of Islamic architecture, rather it was Hindu and was appropriated by Muslim rulers. "Taj Mahal has a grave inside and its engineering is very identical to Hindu style of engineering. With this calendar, we have started to reclaim our Hindu heritage," said Pandey.
The Hindu Mahasabha's Aligarh unit also organised 'hawans' (ritual offering) on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. "For attaining Hindu Rashtra, it is very important for us to go back to our heritage and identify it. We have read historians like PN Oake, who have worked to establish the Hindu roots of Taj Mahal. Mecca has the concept of water and people wear white robes when they visit the holy site. This is not an Islamic practice but has strong Hindu roots. Everybody is born Sanatan (Dharma), it is then that they are either baptised as Christians or circumcised as Muslims," said Pandey.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
- 102 and 100-Year Old Runners Set World Record in 60m Dash
- Toyota Yaris Sedan – All You Need to Know: Price, Mileage, Features and More
- 'Always Trusted Dinesh Karthik's Ability to Finish Game'
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'