Hindu Makkal Katchi Protests Against Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Show, Says it Denigrates Tamil Culture

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s show Bigg Boss has again run into trouble with a fringe outfit, Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK), staging a protest outside Vijay TV office, the channel that hosts Bigg Boss show.The group raised slogans against the channel and the host Kamal Haasan for airing a show that, they say, is against Tamil culture.Senthil, State Coordinator, Hindu Makkal Katchi said: "Even cinema has censorship but this show airs what happens inside four walls. It's indecent. How can they do this? We will oppose anyone who hosts the show. Kamal Hassan is hosting the show so we are opposed to him."HMK had filed a complaint against Haasan, who is hosting the second season of the controversial reality show, and the contestants. It is also demanding a ban on the show alleging that it the show denigrates Tamil culture.In its complaint, Hindu Mallal Katchi stated: “Kamal says that he is working for the betterment of Tamils. What is being shown in Bigg Boss is against Tamil culture.”The complainant further stated that the contestants are wearing inappropriate clothes. Add to that, HMK is also planning to launch a campaign to put an end to the show.The same fringe group had filed a complaint against Bigg Boss Season 1 in July last year seeking legal action against Haasan and the contestants. In its complaint last year, the fringe group said the show ridiculed the "Invocation to Tamil mother”.