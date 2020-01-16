Hindu Migrant from Pakistan Set to Fight Rajasthan Panchayat Polls Months after Getting Citizenship

Jaipur: Nita Kanwar, who migrated to Jodhpur from Sindh in Pakistan nearly a decade back, chasing her dream of a good education and a marriage partner, is now all set to test the electoral waters.

The 36-year-old, who became an Indian citizen only last September, is contesting for the post of the sarpanch from Natwara gram panchayat in Rajasthan's Tonk district. The elections are on Friday.

Her candidature comes in the backdrop of the row over the the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The amendment makes it easier to get citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who entered India before 2015 following religious persecution in three neighbouring countries.

"I know only this that CAA is good for those who want a better education and life in India," Nita Kanwar said.

She said she is a Sodha Rajput whose members "cannot marry within their own caste".

That is one reason for many members of the community to migrate to India, mostly Jodhpur.

"I had migrated in 2001 for college education and later on found a perfect match," Kanwar said.

She said she had to fight for three years to receive Indian citizenship and it was last September when the Tonk district administration handed over the papers.

"Now, I am contesting for sarpanch from Natwara, a general seat reserved for women candidates. I will work for promoting gender equality, women empowerment and development of villages," she said.

Nita Kanwar migrated in 2001 and got her BA degree from Sophia College in Ajmer in 2005 and married Punya Pratap Karan in 2011.

She had migrated with her sister Anjana Sodha, who is also married and settled in Jodhpur.

