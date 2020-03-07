Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Hindu, Muslim Outfits Observe Bandh in Coimbatore Over Separate Attacks; Shops Closed, Taxis Off the Roads

While the Hindu Munnani called for a bandh to protest against an attack on its functionary, the Federation of Islamic Organisations observed the shutdown over an attack on two mosques.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hindu, Muslim Outfits Observe Bandh in Coimbatore Over Separate Attacks; Shops Closed, Taxis Off the Roads
Photo for representation.

Coimbatore: Hindu and Muslim outfits observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Saturday to condemn the recent attack on a functionary of a saffron outfit and two mosques here.

Almost all shops in the city downed shutters in response to the bandh call given by Hindu Munnani and Federation of Islamic Organisations.

The Hindu Munnani had on Thursday given the shutdown call to protest the attack on its district secretary, Madukkarai Anand, by unidentified men on Wednesday night, while the Muslim outfits demanded that those involved in the attack on two places of worship here be arrested.

The majority of private buses, autorickshaws, and taxis stayed off roads, while government buses plied as usual with fewer passengers, police said.

Commercial establishments in Mettupalayam, Karamadai, and Pollachi were also shut.

Around 2,500 police personnel and armed para military forces were deployed in and around the city, particularly communally sensitive areas. No untoward incidents were reported so far, the police further said.

Meanwhile, the police took out a march through the main streets of Gandhipuram to instill confidence among the public.

Madukkarai Anand, District Secretary of Hindu Munnani, was attacked by some unidentified people, who came on bikes, while he was returning home after participating in a pro-CAA 'dharna' in the city on Wednesday.

In suspected retaliation to the attack, a petrol bomb was hurled at a mosque in Ganapathi locality, while there were reports of stones thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram