Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Hindu Outfit Wants Goa Youth to Celebrate Feb 14 as 'Parents’ Day' to Avoid 'Distorted Version of Love'

There is a rise in 'malpractices' such as consuming alcohol, drugs, smoking and even the sale of contraceptives goes up, indicating rise in immoral relationships, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hindu Outfit Wants Goa Youth to Celebrate Feb 14 as 'Parents’ Day' to Avoid 'Distorted Version of Love'
Photo for Representation (Reuters)

Panaji: Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day," instead of Valentine's Day.

In a memorandum to the additional collector of North Goa and officials from the state administration, the ‘samiti’ appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day" instead of Valentine's Day in order to prevent untoward incidents.

"This distorted version of love is being made popular among youth to gain some business, and as a result, the young generation is drawn towards sensuality and immorality," the organisation stated.

Incidents of teasing and violent acts on young girls have been reported on Valentine's Day, the outfit said in the memorandum.

There is a rise in "malpractices" such as consuming alcohol, drugs, smoking and even the sale of contraceptives goes up, indicating rise in immoral relationships, the HJS claimed.

"By celebrating "parents' day" publicly, young people will show more respect and love towards their parents," the HJS stated.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram