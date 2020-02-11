Delhi result tally
Hindu Outfit Wants Goa Youth to Celebrate Feb 14 as 'Parents’ Day' to Avoid 'Distorted Version of Love'
There is a rise in 'malpractices' such as consuming alcohol, drugs, smoking and even the sale of contraceptives goes up, indicating rise in immoral relationships, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed.
Photo for Representation (Reuters)
Panaji: Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day," instead of Valentine's Day.
In a memorandum to the additional collector of North Goa and officials from the state administration, the ‘samiti’ appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day" instead of Valentine's Day in order to prevent untoward incidents.
"This distorted version of love is being made popular among youth to gain some business, and as a result, the young generation is drawn towards sensuality and immorality," the organisation stated.
Incidents of teasing and violent acts on young girls have been reported on Valentine's Day, the outfit said in the memorandum.
There is a rise in "malpractices" such as consuming alcohol, drugs, smoking and even the sale of contraceptives goes up, indicating rise in immoral relationships, the HJS claimed.
"By celebrating "parents' day" publicly, young people will show more respect and love towards their parents," the HJS stated.
