Hindu Priests Protest Against Citizenship Act, NRC in Kolkata
Nearly hundred priests under the banner of 'Paschim Banga Sanatan Brahmin Trust' gathered around the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road raising anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans.
Students take part in a protest rally against NRC and the amended Citizenship Act, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Hindu priests on Monday assembled in the heart of the city to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Nearly hundred priests under the banner of 'Paschim Banga Sanatan Brahmin Trust' gathered around the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road raising anti-CAA and anti-NRC demanding that peace should prevail in the state which had witnessed incidents of violence during protests against the contentious Citizenship Act.
General secretary of the trust Sridhar Mishra said, "It is a matter of great concern that efforts are underway to divide the country on the basis of religion. The CAA and the NRC are aimed at excluding people of a particular community. It is very unfortunate.
"If one community is targeted like this, it might also be inflicted on us some day." Trinamool Congress MLA Rajib Banerjee said that the priests have descended on the streets to protest against the CAA and the NRC.
"The Centre cannot take such drastic steps targeting a particular community based on religion. "It is extremely divisive in nature and will alienate people of the country where greats like Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekanada had preached about inclusive nature of Indian society," he said.
