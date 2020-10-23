Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Resident Doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Committee Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital on Friday began an indefinite hunger strike against non-payment of salaries.

In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent, the Resident Doctors' Association of the hospital had warned that if their "demands are not resolved on an urgent basis, then out five residents would be going on indefinite hunger strike commencing from 4 p.m. from today i.e. 23/10/2020."

"We have tried to knock on every door possible regarding the unresolved matter of salaries over years. We have written to representations to hon'ble LG, Commissioner and our administration multiple times but we have not received any permanent solution."

The RDA stated that they are not left with any other resort but to escalate their agitation to a hunger strike.

"The hospital administration would be held responsible for any mishap. Therefore, we request the administration to arrange monitoring vitals, RBCs, urine, and an ambulance on standby."

The doctors and staff members of the hospital have not been paid since June, and the resident doctors had been protesting over this since the last few weeks.