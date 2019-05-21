Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors Call Off Strike After Salary Disbursement From NDMC

Strike was called off after their held back salaries were disposed by the authorities

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors Call Off Strike After Salary Disbursement From NDMC
Image for representation purpose only
Loading...
New Delhi: Resident doctors of the NDMC-run Hindu Rao hospital called off their strike on Tuesday, a day after launching an indefinite stir over non-payment of salaries, as an arrangement was reached to disburse their dues, an official said.

The strike by the doctors, who claimed they had not been paid salaries for three months, had partially hit health services at the hospital. NDMC officials had said the salaries could not be paid due to delay in release of funds by the Delhi government, which released around Rs 206 crore to the cash-strapped municipal corporation on Monday.

"The strike was called off as an arrangement was reached about their salaries and payment of arrears. It was done in the presence of Union minister Vijay Goel and North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh," a senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said.

The official said salaries for the month of March have been released and are also being paid for April.

"As per the charter of demands put up by resident doctors' association, the demand for arrears will be put up to the competent authority for release, as soon as possible," he said.
Union minister Goel in his tweet in Hindi said the strike was called off Tuesday. "The salaries of two months have been credited in their accounts, and the salary for the third month will be deposited sooner or later. And no action shall be taken against these doctors," he wrote on Twitter.

Protesting delay in payment of salaries for three months, the resident doctors on Monday had said that the hospital should be handed over to the Central government, if the local government and the municipal corporation are unable to run it properly.

"It's not just a question of three months' salary, we are facing this recurring problem. The Delhi government and NDMC should give up this hospital if they cannot ensure regular payment of staff.

"We need a permanent solution of the problem and the authorities should hand over the hospital to the Central government if they can not run it properly," Rahul Chaudhary, president of hospital's Resident Doctors Association, had said.

The doctors had also complained about poor facilities, like non-availability of potable water and residential facilities for them.
The facilities at outdoor patients' department (OPD) and wards of the 1,200-bed hospital were affected partially due to the strike, before it was called off about at 1pm.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram