Hindu Rao Hospital's 6 Healthcare Workers Test Covid-19 Positive

Representative image. (Reuters)

These workers, along with 63 others, were quarantined after a dialysis patient at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospital had tested positive for the disease.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Six healthcare workers of the Hindu Rao Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with a infected person, officials said on Sunday.


These workers, along with 63 others, were quarantined after a dialysis patient at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospital had tested positive for the disease, they said.


North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh had inspected the hospital on Wednesday.


Ten healthcare workers, including seven doctors, of the Hindu Rao Hospital, the largest civic facility in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, officials earlier said.

